Jimmy Johnson Reveals Blockbuster Cowboys Trade He Nearly Made

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: TV personality Jimmy Johnson looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' trade of Herschel Walker to Minnesota is viewed by many as one of the best trades in NFL history.

Dallas sent Walker to the Vikings for a massive haul that helped jumpstart their Super Bowl dynasty in the 1990s.

Johnson almost sent Walker somewhere else, though.

The Hall of Fame head coach revealed in an upcoming episode of "NFL Icons" on EPIX that he almost sent Walker to the Cleveland Browns.

"[Former Browns general manager] Ernie [Accorsi], of course, he was with the Cleveland Browns at that time. He called, and we worked out a trade and -- and [it] sounded pretty good," Johnson says. "And he said, well, the only thing is, you know, he'd have to get [Browns owner] Art Modell to sign off on it that night."

The Cowboys got eight draft picks back from the Vikings. Those draft picks turned into Emmit Smith, defensive tackle Russell Maryland, cornerback Kevin Smith and safety Darren Woodson, among other players.

Dallas went on to win three Super Bowls in the 1990s.