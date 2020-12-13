Jimmy Johnson Reveals What He’d Do With Mike McCarthy

Jimmy Johnson knows what it’s like to work for Jerry Jones – and what it’s like to not work for Jerry Jones.

The legendary NFL head coach won two Super Bowls leading the Cowboys, but he and Jones weren’t able to make it work longterm in Dallas.

The Cowboys’ current head coach, Mike McCarthy, is off to a pretty rough start. Dallas improved to 4-9 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Should McCarthy be fired?

Johnson says no. However, the Hall of Famer does have a bold suggestion for the NFL Draft.

“Mike McCarthy is the right guy for the job,” Jimmy said on FOX. “He lost his quarterback. He lost his offensive line. They will get the injured players back and he’ll have an off-season to correct the problems that they had this season. Their No. 1 priority is to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract, not a franchise tag because that will eat up too much of a reduced salary cap. That said, I would not expect them to have this high of a draft pick in future drafts. So I would not bypass a franchise quarterback in this draft. Quarterbacks are valuable. Go ahead and take one if one’s there when you’re picking.”

The Cowboys will have a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, barring a surprise run to end the month.

It will be interesting to see how Jerry Jones’ franchise handles it.