JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time.

JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child.

Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to re-rack some of her weights in their home gym. This didn't sit well with the All-Pro defensive lineman.

"I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it?" he tweeted.

Well played, JJ.

Of course, Kealia is unlikely to be lifting weights at this stage of her pregnancy.

"you’re such a badass that 90% of the people in these comments didn’t even realize this was a joke…" JJ Watt added.

Fans still appreciated the callout.

"Some people don’t get humor at all!" one fan added.

"Every gym has them," another fan joked.

"I’m just sayin….JJ I hope that doghouse is well made with AC and a king sized bed….You done did it now…and how many months along is she?? Hmph," one fan added.