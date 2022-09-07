JJ Watt Dealing With Injury: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt may not take the field when the Arizona Cardinals open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the star defensive end missed Wednesday's practice with a calf injury. He's currently considered day-to-day.

Unfortunately, injuries have become a common trend in Watt's career. He's played eight or fewer games in four of his last six seasons since capturing his third Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.

After a decade with the Houston Texans, Watt joined the Arizona Cardinals last year. Seven games into the season, he tore his labrum, biceps, and rotator cuff while also dislocating his shoulder.

While those injuries cost Watt the rest of the regular season, he returned to play 24 snaps in the Cardinals' first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Not the dominant pass-rusher from his heyday, Watt has 10 combined sacks in the last three seasons. Yet going into Week 1 without the 33-year-old would hurt an Arizona defense that lost star Chandler Jones in free agency this offseason.