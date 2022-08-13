JJ Watt Has Terrifying Animal Encounter: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

NFL star JJ Watt had a terrifying encounter with a venomous creature at his house in Arizona on Saturday; well, at least he thought it was venomous.

The Arizona Cardinals veteran defensive lineman encountered what said was a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom this morning. Being from Wisconsin, Watt didn't know what to do.

"Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom. What do I do?" he asked Twitter.

The NFL star wound up calling someone to come and handle the situation. What ensued is pretty hilarious.

In a new video, Watt explains how the professional he called in to take care of the so-called rattlesnake went into the bathroom and grabbed the creature with his bare hands. He then told Watt it's not a rattlesnake, rather a longnose snakes, which is completely harmless.

"Alright here is an update on the snake situation," Watt began. "For those of you who don't know, woke up this morning, went into the bathroom, found a baby rattlesnake in the corner of the bathroom curled up in the corner. I'm from Wisconsin. Don't have a lot of experience with snakes. ... So I called a guy. I mean I don't know what to do. So I call this guy and he comes out to the house. He takes a look at it and he just picks it up with his bare hands. And he goes, 'Oh, that's not a rattlesnake. It's a longnose snake. Completely harmless.' And then he left. So, if you ever want to feel like a wimp that's the way to do it."

Incredible.

Watt may be thinking twice about moving to Arizona today. It's basically the Australia of the U.S.