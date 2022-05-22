JJ Watt Has Unfortunate Food Incident: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

JJ Watt might have had a rough night.

The star NFL defensive lineman revealed that he bought some scallops at the grocery store on Saturday. When he cooked them up and began to eat them, he noticed that they tasted like ammonia.

Uh oh.

"Just went to the grocery store and bought some scallops. Got home, cooked the scallops and sat down to eat the scallops. Got a couple scallops in and noticed they tasted like ammonia. Went to Google and saw this… Now we wait," he tweeted.

That's not good, JJ...

"It's official. JJ Watt out for the season for food poisoning," one fan tweeted.

"You think ur explosive on the field ur gonna be explosive in the bathroom when ur done eating those," another fan added.

"I know this man’s stomach is fighting for it’s life rn," one fan added on Twitter.

Thankfully for JJ, he appears to have made it through the night.

Stay strong, JJ Watt's stomach.