The Texans fell to Green Bay on Sunday, 35-20, sending their record to a disappointing 1-6.

Coming off of a rare poor performance where he threw two interceptions and lost to Tampa Bay 38-10 last week, Aaron Rodgers returned to deliver the MVP-caliber type of performance we expect from him. Rodgers went 23/34 on pass attempts for 283 yards and a whopping four touchdowns.

Texans star defensive end JJ Watt was asked about Rodgers’ performance in a postgame interview and had a very blunt reaction.

J.J. Watt has had absolutely enough pic.twitter.com/57glYcNouz — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 25, 2020

When asked by a reporter how Rodgers played against his defense today Watt simply responded, “he played very well.”

When asked to elaborate he said, “he threw the balls to the receivers and they caught them.”

The Texans had a solid year in 2019, going 10-6 and finishing first in the AFC South. This season has been a different story. After a questionable decision from the front office trading away superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, Houston just hasn’t been able to find their rhythm in 2020.

Watt called on his teammates to step up if they wan’t to start winning games.

J.J. Watt on advice to teammates: 'Show up to work and do your job' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 25, 2020

Watts’ frustration speaks for everyone in the Texans locker room. None of Houston’s losses this year have been blowouts, they just can’t seem to finish the deal.

Following last week’s overtime loss to a Tennessee team led by a monster performance from MVP candidate running back Derrick Henry, it’s no surprise Watt is fed up with questions about opposing offensive stars.