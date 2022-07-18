JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Reveal Baby Gender: NFL World Reacts
We could have another Watt playing in the National Football League in about 20 years or so.
JJ Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, are expecting their first child.
The Arizona Cardinals star and his wife are having a baby boy.
Some fans were surprised that JJ and Kealia didn't have a gender reveal.
"Yes. Was I not supposed to? We didn’t do a gender reveal, we just found out and then told people when they asked," Watt explained.
Hey, good for JJ and Kealia Watt.
"I hope we can get back to when it was this simple," one fan tweeted.
"Is it even real if you don’t start a blue forrest fire? This is so correct," another fan added.
"Several people have asked me what we did for a gender reveal because we didn’t find out the sex of our baby…ummm, we didn’t have one? Remember not too long ago when we lived in a world where gender reveals weren’t a thing? You just did this if you found out," another fan added.
Congrats to JJ and Kealia Watt!