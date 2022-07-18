JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Reveal Baby Gender: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

We could have another Watt playing in the National Football League in about 20 years or so.

JJ Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, are expecting their first child.

The Arizona Cardinals star and his wife are having a baby boy.

Some fans were surprised that JJ and Kealia didn't have a gender reveal.

"Yes. Was I not supposed to? We didn’t do a gender reveal, we just found out and then told people when they asked," Watt explained.

Hey, good for JJ and Kealia Watt.

"I hope we can get back to when it was this simple," one fan tweeted.

"Is it even real if you don’t start a blue forrest fire? This is so correct," another fan added.

"Several people have asked me what we did for a gender reveal because we didn’t find out the sex of our baby…ummm, we didn’t have one? Remember not too long ago when we lived in a world where gender reveals weren’t a thing? You just did this if you found out," another fan added.

HERRIMAN, UTAH - JULY 18: Kealia Watt #2 of Chicago Red Stars looks on against the OL Reign FC during the second half in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Congrats to JJ and Kealia Watt!