JJ Watt Workout Photo Goes Viral: Fans React

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 04: Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) smiles on the sideline during Arizona Cardinals training camp on August 4, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt has been hitting the weights hard this off-season.

The veteran NFL star posted a shirtless pic from the home gym this Saturday.

It looks like he could be Chris Hemsworth's stunt double in the upcoming Thor movie.

"Dad bod loading…," Watt joked on Twitter.

It's worth a reminder Watt is 33 years old and will soon be a dad. And, as all dads know, it's tough keeping the pounds off when you have to take care of your pregnant, significant other.

Watt is clearly on a mission, though. The Cardinals' 2021-22 season came to an ugly end in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Playoffs.

On another note, and as fans are quick to point out, Watt definitely doesn't have a "dad bod."

"Actually, a dad bod is massive chest/arms/back with a slight belly. It’s a dude who lifts but likes tacos and beer. Dad bods definitely do not include abs," a fan said.

"Your dad bod and mine look different," one fan tweeted.

"If only my dad bod looked 1/16th as good as yours lol. Looking strong man, keep it up!!," a fan wrote.

J.J. Watt does not have a dad bod - that's confirmed.

He does, on the other hand, have the physique of a dominant NFL defensive lineman, which he is.

Watt is in store for a big 2022-23 season later this fall.