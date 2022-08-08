JK Dobbins Is Being Activated: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are getting J.K. Dobbins back.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are activating Dobbins, who is on track to play Week 1 of the season.

"Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins is being activated today off the Physically Unable To Perform List and is on track to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener vs the NY Jets, per sources," he reports.

Dobbins' return is obviously a major boost for the Ravens heading into the preseason.

"This is great news. However I still worry at what level of play we will get from him and how much time will be split between Gus Bus Mike Davis Something to watch during camp and pre-season," one fan wrote.

"JK TALKED THAT TALK," one fan added.

"Letssss goooooo!!!!! Time to turn it up GET BACK GANG," another fan added.

Dobbins' status for Week 1 had been in some doubt, though he appears to be good to go.