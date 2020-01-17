Joe Brady Comments On Cam Newton’s Future With Panthers

Not even 24 hours after LSU defeated Clemson in the national championship game, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed that Joe Brady would be departing for the NFL. He’ll be the offensive coordinator next season for the Carolina Panthers.

Brady was an instrumental part to LSU’s revamped offense. The way he transformed the offense from a ground-and-pound attack to an aerial assault made him an appealing option on the coaching market.

Even though LSU made a strong effort to keep Brady in Baton Rouge, he admitted the offer from Carolina was just too good to pass up.

Another reason that Brady left for the Panthers is the chance to coach alongside former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. He sounded excited about the opportunity to work with him, saying “I believe in Coach Rhule and the NFL is the pinnacle.”

Rhule made the jump from the NCAA to the NFL this month as well. He’s coming off an 11-win season with the Baylor Bears.

Speaking to the media as the team’s new OC, Brady weighed in on the issue on everyone’s mind: will Cam Newton be the quarterback next year? He did not commit to that idea. Nonetheless, he said he’s “excited to get in touch” with the former MVP.

Newton has been the subject of trade rumors since the fall.

After seeing how much success Brady had at LSU with Joe Burrow this past season, it’s imperative that Carolina finds its quarterback of the future.

