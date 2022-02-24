Troy Aikman could be on the move this offseason. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Aikman is negotiating a deal with ESPN to join its “Monday Night Football” team.

Aikman’s deal with ESPN could be in the ballpark of Tony Romo’s 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS. However, a contract has not been finalized yet.

Once the news broke that Aikman could leave FOX Sports, the sports world started asking questions about Joe Buck’s future with the network.

For over a decade, Aikman and Buck have been FOX Sports’ top broadcast duo for NFL games. If this deal with ESPN goes through, FOX Sports will have to find a new partner for Buck.

“Good for MNF,” Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV said. “I shudder to think of who they bump up the FOX roster to pair with Joe Buck.”

“Joe Buck and Sean Payton would be a solid pairing, the worry is how long will you keep Payton around,” Andrew Hammond of the Detroit Free Press said. “Unfortunately, a solid replacement for Aikman isn’t sitting on the NFL analyst roster. Now the college roster…there might be a guy.”

“End of the Buck-Aikman Era in the main FOX booth,” Jared Feinberg of Blue Chip Scouting tweeted. “Now pair Greg Olsen with Joe Buck and it’s golden.”

FOX Sports has not yet commented on Aikman’s potential departure since talks are ongoing.

Who do you think would make a great broadcast partner for Joe Buck?