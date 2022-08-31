Joe Buck Reveals Message From Tony Romo: NFL World Reacts

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Candice Crawford watch a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Romo landed one of the richest contracts in television history when he re-upped with CBS Sports, making close to $20 million per season.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck probably have Romo to thank, in part, for their giant contracts at ESPN.

They know that, too.

Buck revealed that Romo had a two-word message for him at a recent golf tournament.

“I saw Romo at the Tahoe golf tournament,” Buck said on Andrew Marchand's podcast. “I was eating dinner with the guy I brought there to caddie. [Romo] walks by and he said, ‘You’re welcome.’ Then he kept walking.”

Well played, Tony.

Romo will still be calling games for CBS this year, while Buck and Aikman are off to ESPN.