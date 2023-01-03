Joe Buck Reveals What He Was Thinking On Monday Night

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Joe Buck has called countless sports games over his lengthy career, but he faced an entirely different situation Monday night.

ESPN's play-by-play announcer stopped calling a football game when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Like everyone else watching, Buck and broadcast colleague Troy Aikman were shaken up when reporting that medical personnel was administering CPR on the Buffalo Bills defensive back.

In a phone interview with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Buck tried to reflect on the "shocking" evening.

"Honestly, as you and I talk right now, I have no idea what I said," Buck said. "It's kind of a blur."

Buck admitted that he was out of his element in providing the voice to such a serious scene. He called it "a weird place to be" and didn't want to say too much while Paycor Stadium was "stone-cold quiet and the players were in utter shock."

"My natural instinct at that moment is not to talk," Buck said. "That's the last thing I want to do is to put my words to this serious situation. It's very counterintuitive as the football play-by-play guy about somebody having CPR administered to him in the center of a stadium with 65,000 people in it and a national television audience."

Buck solemnly informed ESPN viewers that Hamlin had received CPR for nine minutes. After the 24-year-old was taken to the hospital, Buck revealed that the NFL would resume the game after a five-minute warm-up.

Although NFL EVP Troy Vincent denied that they ever considered playing after Hamlin's cardiac arrest, Buck told Marchand that ESPN rules expert John Parry got the information directly from the league.

"They said they're going to give five minutes of a warm-up to these players to get ready," Buck confirmed.

ESPN also released a statement standing by its reporting.

The NFL announced the game's postponement over an hour after Hamlin collapsed. That left Buck, Aikman, sideline reporter Lisa Salters, and ESPN's studio crew to fill the air despite having little new information on Hamlin's status.

They all did the best they could in a difficult and unprecedented situation.