NFL Fans React To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman’s Performance

NFL fans went from listening to Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the Chiefs vs. Browns game to listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call the Saints vs. Buccaneers game.

Both Nantz/Romo and Buck/Aikman are among the most-respected broadcasting teams in all of sports. The two broadcasting teams are somewhat far apart in style, though.

Nantz and Romo (mostly Romo) are a bit more enthusiastic during their games. Buck and Aikman, meanwhile, have more of a classic broadcast approach.

NFL fans are noticing the differences on Sunday. Of course, some jokes are being made, too.

Watching NFL: Amazing play happens.. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman: pic.twitter.com/MSutLhpTHN — Matt park (@Mattlegend27) January 18, 2021

When you go from Jim Nantz and Tony Romo announcing to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman pic.twitter.com/Ip9tKSVL6V — ☃️ Jolly Jayden ☃️ (@JaydenNavarro5) January 18, 2021

Buck is getting some major praise for the nickname he came up with for Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The longtime FOX play-by-play man called the Saints defensive back “the ejection whisperer.”

Gardner-Johnson has been a part of some notable ejection-worthy plays in recent weeks, including one against Chicago last weekend.

Joe Buck just called CJ Gardner-Johnson "the ejection whisperer." #Saints https://t.co/qpNCRArDUQ — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 18, 2021

Nantz and Romo will be on the call for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and Buffalo next weekend. Buck and Aikman, meanwhile, will have the NFC Championship Game call in Green Bay.

Which broadcasting team do you prefer – CBS’s or FOX’s?