Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Trending After Tom Brady News

When news broke that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were heading to ESPN, many people wondered how FOX would replace them.

Now we know. FOX has named Tom Brady the No. 1 game analyst in waiting to the tune of $375 million over 10 years, once he actually stops playing.

Brady will be pairing up with Kevin Burkhardt, who is taking over for Buck. In the meantime, the network has not announced Aikman's replacement for this coming season, though Greg Olsen is the rumored top candidate.

In the wake of the Brady news, Buck and Aikman are trending on Twitter, including some discussion about how combined they won't be making as much yearly as Brady will by himself.

We could see Buck, Aikman and Brady together for games again this fall, as long as the Buccaneers are playing on Monday Night Football. Brady will be on the field as usual, with Buck and Aikman in the booth.

Your guess is as good as ours as to when Brady will finally step away and become an announcer full-time though.