Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's First Monday Night Football Game Revealed

The NFL is apparently wasting no time giving Joe Buck and Troy Aikman a juicy matchup on Monday Night Football.

According to Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi, the first MNF game of the season will feature the Denver Broncos traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks. That will be the Buck and Aikman's first regular season game together at ESPN after leaving FOX.

It will also be the return of quarterback Russell Wilson to the Emerald City. Wilson was the Seahawks' leader for 10 seasons before being traded to Denver earlier this offseason.

The Seahawks are expected to be rebuilding this season, while the Broncos are aiming to be a playoff contender. Even with the two teams seemingly going in different directions, the matchup will have a lot of buzz because of the Wilson factor and it being Week 1.

Buck and Aikman worked together as FOX's top NFL broadcasting team for nearly two decades before ESPN lured them away in March for a reported $165 million combined.

While we won't see him calling football with Aikman until September, Buck is set to make his ESPN debut next weekend as part of a "Manningcast" style broadcast for the PGA Championship.