Joe Burrow Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

Joe Burrow is back at practice, though the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback isn't able to participate just yet.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is recovering from getting his appendix removed.

The Bengals announced last week that Burrow had undergone surgery to get it removed.

Burrow isn't expected to miss too much time as he recovers from the minor surgery.

In the meantime, he's working out his way of getting around the practice field.

Burrow had initially opted for the scooter, but decided the cart was a better fit.

Burrow and the Bengals are coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

They're about a month away from opening the 2022 regular season.