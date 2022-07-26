Joe Burrow Doesn't Do His Own Shopping: NFL World Reacts
Joe Burrow has often been praised for his sense of style. But apparently he isn't the grand architect behind his look.
Ja'Marr Chase revealed this week Burrow is always asking him to do his shopping for him.
In fact, Burrow doesn't even care about style or anything related to it.
"[Joe] always asks me to shop for him and drop it off at the house," Chase said. "He's not really into fashion like that, he cool with his lil' khakis and skinny jeans."
For some reason, we're not surprised.
"This can't be ALL true but it's probably a little true....," said Robert Rogers.
"I too picked up my style from my more fashionable homies. That's true friendship right there! #respect," another fan wrote.
"Now thats a true bro teammate," said Real Talk Sports.
It'd be pretty hilarious if Chase started dropping off some ridiculous outfits and Burrow started actually wearing them.