Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia, Shares Heartfelt NFL Draft Message

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will complete his meteoric rise tonight when he becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

An Ohio native, Burrow will begin his pro career in Cincinnati. His family and friends must be pumped to have him playing in his home state.

His girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher is also excited of course. The two have been together for a while, at least since Burrow was at Ohio State. Holzmacher celebrated today’s occasion with a heartfelt message for Burrow on Instagram.

“Tonight a new chapter starts! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime,” she wrote.

We wonder if Holzmacher will be with Burrow and his family when he is chosen tonight. It depends on how strictly they follow social distancing, we guess.

One year ago at this time, Burrow was coming off a solid but unspectacular redshirt junior season at LSU. His NFL future didn’t seem nearly as bright as it does right now.

Orchestrating one of the greatest seasons in college football history certainly pays off.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. E.T. It’ll be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.