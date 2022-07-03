Joe Burrow Goes Viral At UFC Event: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to have a good time at a UFC event on Saturday night.

The former LSU Tigers star was sitting ringside for Saturday night's big fight night.

Burrow went viral for his bucket hat outfit.

That's a confident look, to be sure.

"Studs," one fan tweeted.

"NO other QB has this much swag," one fan added.

"Is Joe Burrow really a sunglasses at night guy?" another fan wondered.

NFL training camps will begin later this month, but Burrow is having some fun before then.