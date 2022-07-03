Joe Burrow Goes Viral At UFC Event: NFL World Reacts
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to have a good time at a UFC event on Saturday night.
The former LSU Tigers star was sitting ringside for Saturday night's big fight night.
Burrow went viral for his bucket hat outfit.
That's a confident look, to be sure.
"Studs," one fan tweeted.
"NO other QB has this much swag," one fan added.
"Is Joe Burrow really a sunglasses at night guy?" another fan wondered.
NFL training camps will begin later this month, but Burrow is having some fun before then.