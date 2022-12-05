Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday.

Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes.

"We'll see you again," Burrow appeared to tell Mahomes on the field.

He's probably not wrong.

The Chiefs, Bengals and Bills (and maybe the Dolphins) appear to be the class of the AFC right now.

It would not be surprising to see these two teams meeting in the playoffs next month.