Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bills Performance

Nobody will ever accuse Joe Burrow of lacking confidence.

The quarterback led the Cincinnati Bengals back to the AFC Championship Game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. After throwing his second touchdown in the first quarter, Burrow declared "I'm him" on his way back to the sideline.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Burrow claimed Wednesday that he didn't recall that decree.

"Did I say that? Sometimes you blackout out there, I guess," Burrow said.

Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the fifth playoff win of his young career.

The 26-year-old delivered another memorable line after the game. When asked about the league beginning to sell tickets to a possible AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta, Burrow said they "better send those refunds."

He's backed up that swagger throughout his career, and the third-year quarterback has a chance to make a major statement by taking Cincinnati back to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.