Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing The Browns

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pressures quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals are rolling into Sunday's AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a four-game winning streak.

They haven't lost since Cleveland sacked Burrow five times in a 32-13 rout. Cincinnati's star quarterback is understandably weary of opposing one particular Browns defender in the Week 14 rematch.

"Well, they have Myles Garrett," Burrow said when asked if the Browns play him differently from other teams, per Cleveland.com's Andrew Gillis. "That's different than anybody else."

Before their last Halloween matchup, Garrett decorated his home with a Strangers Things theme. The display featured Burrow as the villainous Vecna's victim.

The All-Pro defensive lineman then proved an even scarier monster when garnering four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in the Monday Night Football game. Garrett has 10 sacks in 11 games this season.

Burrow also fleed from Garrett when trying to chase down a defender after throwing an interception.

However, the Bengals have since scored 106 points in four wins behind nine touchdowns (eight passing, one rushing) from Burrow. Cincinnati has considerable momentum after a huge Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yet Burrow knows not to take the 5-7 Browns lightly because of Garrett.