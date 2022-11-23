Joe Burrow Has Promising Update On Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Burrow hopes to have Ja'Marr Chase back this weekend.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said Wednesday that he expects his teammate to return Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Chase has missed the last three games with a hip injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor began the week by saying "everything has been positive" in the star wide receiver's recovery. He said Chase should resume practice this week.

Per The Cincinnati Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith, Chase was in uniform Wednesday.

Chase followed his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign by registering 605 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. He scored two touchdowns each in consecutive wins over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons before getting sidelined.

Burrow posted 355 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers without Chase in Week 11, but Cincinnati's offense will get a major boost when welcoming back his former LSU running mate. Chase gives the Bengals one of the league's best receiving duos alongside Tee Higgins, who collected 257 yards and a touchdown in his teammate's absence.

A Week 12 return would also represent good timing. After going on the road to face the 7-3 Titans, the Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in another playoff rematch the following weekend.