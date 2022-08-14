Joe Burrow Makes His Return Sunday: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has been unable to practice for a couple of weeks as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was recovering from appendix surgery.

Sunday morning, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick made his return.

Burrow was back on the practice field on Sunday afternoon.

"Joe Burrow just came in from the walkthrough in a jersey and holding a helmet. That is obviously great news," Paul Dehner Jr. tweeted.

That is big-time news for the Bengals, with the regular season about three weeks away.

Bengals fans are pumped.

"Lets gooooooo Joe Brrrrrrrr is BACK!" one fan tweeted.

"YOURE ALL PUT ON NOTICE," another fan added.

The Bengals are set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Steelers.