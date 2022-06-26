Joe Burrow Opens Up About Ohio State: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It can be easy to forget that Joe Burrow was once sitting on the bench for several years in a row at Ohio State.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick recently revealed that there were times during his Buckeyes career that he thought his football career might be over.

“I was putting in the same work that I always put in and wasn’t playing,” Burrow told Chris Simms. “Of course there was self-doubt in that moment. I mean, when you don’t pay for three years, and you’re putting in the work and you feel like you’re practicing really well and you feel like you can go out there and make plays and do what you’ve always done but you’re not getting the opportunity to show what you can do, it’s frustrating. And there were times when I started updating that resume, thinking about being an investment banker, or something like that.”

Thankfully for LSU and the Bengals, Burrow continued to play football.

Burrow might rock a similar hairstyle to many who work on Wall Street, but he's clearly a football player.

"Joe Burrow would have set some incredible rookie investment banker records," one fan joked.

"Would of been the best investment banker of all time I'm sure," another fan predicted.

Of course, it's smart for everyone to consider life after football.

"Good. All football players need to prepare for life outside football," one fan added.

That time is likely far away for Burrow, though.

He and the Bengals will look to make it back to the Super Bowl in 2022-23.