Joe Burrow Reacts To Bengals' Big Return On Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jessie Bates III is back with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The star safety signed his 2022 franchise tender on Tuesday and rejoined the team just in time for a joint practice Super Bowl rematch against the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, quarterback Joe Burrow said Bates' return lifted the team's spirits.

"You felt the energy in the locker room when he came back," Burrow said. "It was a nice jolt."

Per CLNS Media Network's Mike Petraglia, Burrow expects Bates to lead a "really, really good" defense this season.

Bates has not been with the team through offseason workouts and most of training camp while attempting to land a long-term contract. Per The Athletic's Jay Morrison, the 25-year-old said he considered sitting out.

"I love the game," Bates said, via FOX 19's Jeremy Rauch. "I love being around it ... But yeah, I'm a football player, and I'm excited to be here. I'm going to put my best foot forward for this team and for myself as well."

Although his future beyond 2022 remains uncertain, Bates will look to guide the Bengals back to the Super Bowl while playing on the $12.9 million franchise tag.