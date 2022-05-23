Joe Burrow Shares National Title Story: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Two years have passed since LSU's national championship season, but stories continue to emerge from that night in New Orleans.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that he and his teammates were nearly arrested for smoking cigars in the Superdome following the national championship win.

"We were gonna smoke all the cigars in the locker room. And we started smoking them and the cops come in because I guess you're not allowed to smoke inside or whatever," Burrow said on The Full Send podcast. "And they start trying to arrest people in the locker room. Yeah. After we won the national title. We're like, 'What's going? C'mon.' This was in Louisiana. We played in New Orleans for the national title. They were trying to (arrest us). And then I think they finally realized like what are we doing?"

Burrow continued.

"They were handing them out in the locker room, and KJ Malone, who's the son of Karl Malone, they have a cigar company," Burrow added. "So KJ had a bunch of cigars, passing them out. He was an assistant strength coach for us, and so he was passing them out to everybody, and mine was about halfway gone when they said it's time to do media, and I didn't really want to give it up.

"So then we went into the little loading area before the press conference, and that's where that picture was taken: On the couch, right in the little waiting area to go out on stage."

Here's the legendary photo that went viral:

Imagine if Burrow and his teammates would've been arrested after the national title?

That would have been wild.

Burrow hasn't gotten to celebrate an NFL championship yet, but a Super Bowl could be coming.