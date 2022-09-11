Joe Burrow Taking Loss Hard: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow's last two NFL games have been tough to swallow.

The Bengals lost the final game of the 2021 season, falling to the Rams in the Super Bowl. Then, to ope the 2022 season, Cincinnati fell to Pittsburgh in wild fashion in overtime.

Burrow is reportedly taking the loss hard.

"Joe Burrow hasn’t showered. Hasn’t changed. Still wearing most of his uniform. Been sitting as his locker staring forward since the game ended," Jeremy Rauch tweeted.

Burrow reportedly sat in silence for a while.

"Update: it’s been 45 minutes since the game ended. Media leaving locker room. He’s still sitting there. His only brief break was a quick press conference," he added.

Look out next week, everyone.

"Good. Now give him a color blind test to see if orange and gold look similar," one fan joked.

"Can’t have these games and he knows it and can play a lot better, he’ll bounce back," another fan wrote.

"900 yards next week," one fan added.

Will Burrow and the Bengals bounce back next week?