Joe Burrow Training Photos Go Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds his knee following a play during the second half of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is clearly still motivated by the loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI this past season.

Cincinnati made a surprise run to the Super Bowl last year, but the Bengals came up a bit short, falling to the Rams in the final game of the season.

Burrow, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, is reportedly motivated to make it back to the big game - and win it - this upcoming season.

The Bengals quarterback is apparently training with one of the balls from Super Bowl LVI.

Watch out, NFL, Burrow is clearly motivated.

"Bounce back season," one fan predicted.

"Now we know why he wasn’t bothered to show up for the espys and I love that about him. He can NOT be bothered by s--- that most people would care to be part of," one fan added.

"The legend of Joe Burrow is only beginning," another fan added.

Will we see Burrow and the Bengals back in the Super Bowl next season?