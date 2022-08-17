NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Weight News

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Joe Burrow is working his way back into playing shape after undergoing an appendectomy in late July.

Part of that process involves putting on the pounds he lost following the surgery.

While he wouldn't specify how much weight he dropped, a lighter Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he's currently eating as much as he can in hopes of gaining weight before the regular season starts.

"We got three weeks left to get my strength, my speed, and my athleticism back to where it was before," Burrow said. "Gotta go back to the high school days when you're trying to gain 20 pounds in a couple of weeks span. So we're forcing down as much as we can."

When asked what he's eating, Burrow said "everything."

After Burrow said he's devouring everything in sight, this is the rare time fans can relate to a star NFL quarterback.

Other fans offered Burrow suggestions in his quest to quickly cultivate mass.

Some may envision Burrow's current diet as a dream task, but the Cincinnati Bengals star is likely getting guidance from team nutritionists on the healthiest ways to add weight. He's probably not using Pop-Tarts for sandwiches and brushing his teeth with milkshakes.

The 25-year-old is aiming to get back into optimal playing condition in time for Cincinnati's Week 1 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.