Joe Burrow's Dad Sheds Light On Injury: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't provided much of a timeline for Joe Burrow's recovery from appendix surgery, but the quarterback's father has shed some light on the process.

According to Burrow's father, a former college football coach, the quarterback could be out for a couple of weeks.

Of course, it's just the preseason, and Burrow likely wouldn't have played much, anyway, but he will likely miss some significant practice time.

"It set him back," Jimmy Burrow said on the "In The Trenches" podcast. "But he seems to be getting better every day, and hopefully, here in a few weeks we'll be back out on the field."

Hopefully we'll see Burrow back on the field soon.

Fans appreciated the honesty from his father, too.

"Good dad in his guarded answers re the appendectomy, protecting Joe’s privacy. Appendicitis diagnosis can be complicated & an extended recovery, it’s not always snip, sew, back to work. Wishing Joe a full recovery — he must be chafing to get back at it," one fan wrote.

Burrow and the Bengals are coming off a loss in the Super Bowl, but they'll hope to win one more game this year.