Joe Flacco Excited To Potentially Face Ravens: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Joe Flacco revenge tour might be coming...

With New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson out for a couple of weeks - at least - due to a knee injury, Flacco could be in line to start Week 1.

Coincidentally, the Jets are set to face Flacco's old team, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 1.

Flacco is understandably excited about that possibility.

It would be fun to watch, that is for sure.

"Oh boy Joe Flacco is going to destroy us," one Ravens fan wrote.

"I for one don’t want a Joe Flacco revenge game against us week 1," another fan added.

"Shame it's not at M&T Joe would get a standing ovation from the Flock," another fan added.

Give us Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Flacco.