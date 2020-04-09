Joe Flacco Shares NFL Draft Video For His QB Brother

Despite being released by the Denver Broncos, Joe Flacco wants to keep playing. If he’s lucky, both he and his brother Tom will be in the NFL next season.

Tom Flacco is hoping to hear his name called in this year’s draft. After playing his first two seasons at Western Michigan and spending redshirt season at Rutgers in 2017, the younger Flacco found a home at Towson the last two years.

At Towson, Flacco completed 61 percent of his passes for 6,082 yards, 50 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in two seasons. He also rushed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. In 2018, he was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Flacco was unable to perform at Towson’s Pro Day. Having to improvise, he created a highlight reel of his best plays and asked his brother Joe to share it, along with a message. Big brother obliged this afternoon on Twitter.

“With no pro day, I wanted to share a cut up of film that could serve as an alternative,” the message read. “Highlighting my arm strength, accuracy, and athleticism, all of which would have been on display at my pro day.”

The last set of quarterback siblings to play in the NFL at the same time were the McCowns (Luke and Josh) in 2016. Obviously the most successful pair is the Manning brothers.

Assuming someone signs Joe, we’ll see if Tom can join his brother next year.

“I know he can do it,” Joe told ESPN recently. “I’m excited for him to get the chance and be able to prove [it] to somebody, and then I’ve gotta stick around for a little longer so I can get the chance to play against him or maybe he can try to steal my job.”