Joe Flacco Won't Play Tonight: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will play things safe with Joe Flacco.

While Flacco is the team's backup quarterback, he will not play in Monday night's preseason game.

Zach Wilson, the team's starting quarterback, is already out with an injury. It's unclear if Wilson will be ready to start Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

So, Flacco is being held out tonight, as well.

Flacco is the probable starter for Week 1. It's tough to see Wilson being ready in time, but we'll see.

"Good call to make," one fan tweeted of the Flacco preseason decision.

"We can kiss that super bowl goodbye if joe flacco gets injured," another fan wrote.

"100% agree. Not many back-ups with his game time experience," one fan added.

Fans are looking forward to a potential Joe Flacco revenge game in Week 1.

The Jets are set to play the Ravens in Week 1.