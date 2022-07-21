Joe Haden Getting Recruited Hard: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on October 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden remains unsigned despite the fact that training camp is less than one week away. However, that doesn't mean teams are out on him.

According to a report from Noah Strackbein, several players on the Buffalo Bills are recruiting Haden.

Stefon Diggs, Von Miller and Jordan Poyer are among those on the Bills recruiting Haden.

Haden would give the Bills additional depth in the secondary, but is this a necessity for them? That's what fans in Buffalo are trying to figure out.

Haden, a two-time All-Pro, is just a few seasons removed from a Pro Bowl campaign.

During the 2021 season, Haden had 38 tackles and six passes defended for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even if the Bills don't sign Haden, they'll have an impressive secondary this fall. Their current depth chart features Tre'Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.