Joe Judge Reveals Who He's Coaching: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants leaves the field after being defeated by the Washington Football Team 22-7 at MetLife Stadium on January 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Joe Judge is back coaching on the New England Patriots, but he and the staff have been pretty cryptic about who exactly he'll be working with.

Monday morning, Judge confirmed that he'll be working with the quarterbacks - and he'll be on the field, too.

“I am working with Mac, along with some other people; I work with all the skill group. I’d say all of us are working collectively as a coaching unit to work with the entire offense…in terms of who is coaching each position, you’ll see me with the quarterbacks…" he told reporters.

The Patriots are still keeping quiet when it comes to coaching titles.

"In hindsight, I'm very surprised Joe Judge didn't take over play-calling for #Giants after he fired Jason Garrett. Especially two weeks later, when the QB went so far south after Daniel Jones' injury," one reporter tweeted.

"Yall better not complain neither. You got exactly what you wished for," another fan warned.

"I want to see how this will work with a young QB. Word is Patrcia and Judge are competing for the OC job," another fan added.

It's not surprising to see the Patriots being cryptic about their coaching plans, but it would be nice to get some clarity at some point.