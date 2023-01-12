Joe Mixon Has Blunt Message For AFC Playoff Teams

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling into the playoffs.

Excluding the Week 17 no-contest, the defending AFC champions have won eight straight games since starting 4-4. Having last lost on Halloween, the Bengals look like a frightening matchup for the Baltimore Ravens.

Per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer (h/t Pro Football Talk), Bengals running back Joe Mixon expressed confidence entering the postseason.

"They're gunning for us, and we know we're going to get everybody's best shot," Mixon said. "But at the end of the day, if we're not turning the ball over and taking care of the little things, we can't be beat.

"So, we've just go to go ahead and we're going to take everybody's best shot, but they better be ready to take ours."

Mixon also isn't worried about giving anyone bulletin-board material.

"The facts is the facts," Mixon said. "When it comes down to it, we know when we take the field, can't nobody touch us if we're on our game. So, we've got to go out there, go ahead and take care of business."

Cincinnati will begin the playoffs by hosting Baltimore, which may remain without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, the road could then get much tougher.

If both teams win this weekend, the Bengals will go to Buffalo to face the Bills in the second round. They could potentially have to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth straight time in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

Mixon, who finished the season with 1,255 scrimmage yards in 14 games, isn't backing away from the challenge.

Cincinnati's first step toward a Super Bowl return begins Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. NBC will air the AFC North clash.