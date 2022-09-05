Joe Mixon Named A Captain: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Monday their captains for the 2022 regular season.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named a captain once again.

"2x General reporting for duty🫡 It’s a humbling honor to be named a captain today by the players on my team. My singular focus remains the same! The Vince Lombardi Trophy! 🏆 Who Dey.🌟," he tweeted.

Bengals fans are excited to see what Mixon can do this year, both as a running back and as a leader.

"Aye aye Captain," one fan wrote.

"This my running back salute to you my guy on to 2100 all purpose yards this year!!!" one fan added.

"Let’s get it! Can’t wait for Sunday, see you in the North Endzone!" one fan wrote.

Here's the full list of team captains for the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati opens the year on Sunday against Pittsburgh.