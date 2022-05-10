Joe Montana Is Trending Following The Tom Brady News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with Hall of Famer Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that Tom Brady will eventually be its lead analyst for its NFL coverage. The legendary quarterback has reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.

Following this announcement, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana started trending on Twitter. That's because NFL fans are revisiting his stint as a broadcaster.

In 1995, NBC Sports hired Montana as an analyst. He didn't last very long with the network because he didn't feel comfortable critiquing opposing players.

Will Brady also struggle adjusting to this part of the job? We don't really know, but it's a possibility.

Some people, however, believe Brady will have much more success in this field than Montana did.

Brady's contract with FOX Sports is the largest in sportscasting history. He'll make more than Troy Aikman and Tony Romo do with their respective networks.

FOX's large investment in Brady is a strong sign that it doesn't believe he'll have a rough time handling this new role.

That being said, we won't really know how good Brady is at being an analyst until he actually starts the next chapter of his career.