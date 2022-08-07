Joe Namath Item Is Up For Auction: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath attends the 3rd Annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

A legendary Joe Namath clothing item is set to hit auction later this month.

The former New York Jets quarterback, who famously called his shot at the Super Bowl, is putting up his legendary mink coat for auction.

Heritage Auctions is currently auctioning a mink coat owned by the former Jets quarterback. The current bid is at more than $5,000, though it could go for north of $20,000.

Any takers?

"Joe Burrow is going to buy it," one fan suggested.

"Might buy it idk yet," another fan joked.

"y’all should cop this and put it at display in MetLife," one fan told the Jets.

It's a legendary clothing item, that is for sure.