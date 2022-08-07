Joe Namath Item Is Up For Auction: NFL World Reacts
A legendary Joe Namath clothing item is set to hit auction later this month.
The former New York Jets quarterback, who famously called his shot at the Super Bowl, is putting up his legendary mink coat for auction.
Heritage Auctions is currently auctioning a mink coat owned by the former Jets quarterback. The current bid is at more than $5,000, though it could go for north of $20,000.
Any takers?
"Joe Burrow is going to buy it," one fan suggested.
"Might buy it idk yet," another fan joked.
"y’all should cop this and put it at display in MetLife," one fan told the Jets.
It's a legendary clothing item, that is for sure.