Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Former New York Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP.

In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they acquire Rodgers.

Rodgers has worn No. 12 throughout his 18-year career in Green Bay. However, that's not the obstacle blocking a blockbuster move for Gang Green.

The 39-year-old signed an extension last offseason that will net him $59.5 million next season with a $31.6 million cap hit. Even if Green Bay wants to give Jordan Love a shot, the team will have a hard time moving on from Rodgers until he retires.

Yet the Jets are hungry for a quarterback to revitalize the franchise. While the defense made major strides in 2022, the offense faltered behind Zach Wilson.

The Jets have not won a championship since Namath led them to a Super Bowl III victory over the Baltimore Colts in 1969. Perhaps Rodgers could at least help them snap the NFL's longest playoff drought.

Namath's No. 12 is one of five numbers the Jets have retired, but Broadway Joe wouldn't mind Rodgers bringing it back into circulation.