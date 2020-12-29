Joe Theismann Says The NFL’s 2020 MVP Is Obvious

During both the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons, the league’s Most Valuable Player seemed like a foregone conclusion by the final few weeks of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put together dominant seasons en route to their respective MVP awards.

However, as the 2020 season comes to a close, there are still a few players in the MVP race. Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are the frontrunners.

One former NFL MVP thinks the choice is obvious, though. Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann thinks Aaron Rodgers is “no doubt” the MVP for the 2020 season.

“Aaron Rodgers MVP no doubt,” Theismann said.

Aaron Rogers MVP no doubt. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) December 28, 2020

Theismann’s tweet came after Rodgers torched the Tennessee Titans to the tune of 231 yards and four touchdown passes.

Through 15 games, the Packers quarterback leads the league in touchdown passes with 44 on the season. He’s thrown just five interceptions on the season and surpassed the 4,000-yard mark on Sunday night.

Both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have more passing yards this season. However, both also have fewer touchdown passes and more interceptions than Rodgers through 15 games.

The Chiefs own the best record in the NFL, while the Bills and Packers could end up with matching 13-3 records.

The race for the MVP award likely belongs to one of those three quarterbacks.

Will Rodgers win?