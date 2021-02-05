Joe Theismann Would Draft 1 QB Ahead Of Trevor Lawrence

On Thursday, former NFL star quarterback Joe Theismann made headlines with a comment about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The former NFL MVP suggested there was one quarterback he would take over Lawrence in the upcoming NFL draft. Theismann gave the upper hand to former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Honestly, yes. [It’s] really close. We are sort of splitting hairs here a little bit but I would [take] Wilson over Lawrence as a matter of fact,” Theismann said on CBS Sports HQ, with host Amanda Guerra.

Here’s more, via CBS Sports:

“I think in the case of Trevor, being a young guy and as strong and physical as he is, he will have a great opportunity to learn, as will Mac and all the young guys, Justin Fields, as well, out of Ohio State. I just think coming into this particular draft, Zach checks all of the boxes for me. Personally, my choice. My guy. It looks like the Jets may be the ones taking him at 2, which potentially puts Sam Darnold on the market or somewhere else.”

It’s a bold comment from Theismann considering most NFL analysts believe Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

To be fair to Wilson, he put together one of the best seasons we’ve seen from a quarterback over the past few years. He will likely be a top-five pick as a result.

However, Trevor Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 to Jacksonville.