Joe Thomas Has Bold Prediction For Browns-Chiefs Game

After a stunning upset in Pittsburgh last weekend, the Cleveland Browns have turned the page and set their sights on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not many are giving Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski against the reigning Super Bowl Champs, as the Chiefs opened as 9.5 point favorites. Well, at least one former NFL legend will take the Browns on Sunday.

Ex-Cleveland offensive line standout Joe Thomas will back his former team this weekend, picking them to upset Andy Reid’s Chiefs. Although the former left tackle might be a bit biased, he felt compelled to choose the Browns after their 48-37 shellacking of the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

“I think it’s gonna be a close game,” Thomas, a six-time First-Team All-Pro, said per TMZ Sports.

“The Chiefs have played a close game just about, well I think a one-score game every game the last half of the season, and I think with the Browns rushing attack and the way Baker Mayfield is playing with that killer mentality, I like the Browns in this one,” he continued.

The Browns already pulled off one unexpected upset this postseason. Behind a strong defensive effort, Cleveland knocked off Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers on the road last weekend. Thomas identified the win over their AFC North rival as a potential “changing of the guard” moment in the hotly contested division.

“This is the revival and the resuscitation of the Cleveland Browns franchise,” Thomas said. “For 17 years, to not go to the playoffs, for a lot longer than that not having won a playoff game and to be able to come back, get that monkey off your back, go to Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers, your hated rival, in a game that nobody gave you a chance in.

“I think it really is the turning of the tides for the Browns franchise and I think it’s a little bit of the turning of tides in the AFC North as well.”

Cleveland will hope to continue a miracle run this weekend in Kansas City. Browns-Chiefs will kick-off at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.