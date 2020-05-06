The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

John Clayton Has Telling Update On NFL’s 2020 Schedule Plan

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Later this week, the NFL is set to release its schedule for the 2020 season. The league announced its plans to run the 2020 campaign as scheduled.

Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL’s full 2020 regular-season schedule will be released this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. With the schedule close to release, rumors are running wild about potential matchups.

According to the latest report, the AFC and NFC will face off in the first four weeks of the season. NFL insider John Clayton made a guest appearance on 93.7 The Fan to break the news.

For example, the AFC North is set to face off against the NFC East this season. That means Pittsburgh Steelers would face off against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Redskins in the first four weeks of the season.

Playing cross-conference games in the first four weeks allows for those games to be canceled while keeping the integrity of the playoff format.

If the first four weeks of the season are canceled for whatever reason, teams can still play 12 in-conference games.

The Steelers just missed out on the playoff in 2019, finishing with the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The full slate of games will be known in just over 24 hours.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.