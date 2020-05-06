John Clayton Has Telling Update On NFL’s 2020 Schedule Plan

Later this week, the NFL is set to release its schedule for the 2020 season. The league announced its plans to run the 2020 campaign as scheduled.

Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL’s full 2020 regular-season schedule will be released this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. With the schedule close to release, rumors are running wild about potential matchups.

According to the latest report, the AFC and NFC will face off in the first four weeks of the season. NFL insider John Clayton made a guest appearance on 93.7 The Fan to break the news.

For example, the AFC North is set to face off against the NFC East this season. That means Pittsburgh Steelers would face off against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Redskins in the first four weeks of the season.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

Playing cross-conference games in the first four weeks allows for those games to be canceled while keeping the integrity of the playoff format.

If the first four weeks of the season are canceled for whatever reason, teams can still play 12 in-conference games.

The Steelers just missed out on the playoff in 2019, finishing with the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The full slate of games will be known in just over 24 hours.