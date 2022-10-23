John Elway Recreates Iconic Play: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

John Elway and the Denver Broncos celebrated their 25-year Super Bowl anniversary this weekend.

In honor of the anniversary, the Hall of Fame quarterback recreated his most iconic play: the helicopter.

Elway took to the field to recreate his iconic moment in honor of the Super Bowl anniversary.

“It was something that for as long as I live will always be one of the top moments in my life.”

That's pretty special.

"The Broncos are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Super Bowl 32 team this weekend. So we recreated the game’s most memorable play with John Elway," Phil Milani tweeted.

Fans are loving it.

"One of the best days of my life," one fan tweeted.

"What an absolutely incredible moment and game! Thank you @johnelway for the countless memories of your greatness!" another fan added.

"Cool to see John relive perhaps the greatest moment in franchise history. Nice work by @philmilani , @ike_enriquez and @BenverBroncos to provide a new twist on an old classic," one fan wrote.

"I was on my couch, jumping up and down. Watching this play and then watching our Broncos win Super Bowl XXXII, was one of best moments of my life," one fan added.

The Broncos won two Super Bowls with Elway, in 1998 and '99.