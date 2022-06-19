John Elway Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are under new ownership, as a longtime Wal-Mart heir has purchased the team for a record National Football League price.

Legendary Broncos quarterback John Elway missed out on millions with the sale.

According to a report, Elway had a chance to buy into Broncos ownership several years ago.

Elway is still a very rich man, but he missed out on the chance to potentially become a billionaire.

Oops.

You win some and you lose some if you're Elway - but this is a big loss.

"This is why its a good idea to own equity in as many things as possible. You never know how its going to turn out," one fan tweeted.

"Hindsight is 20/20 but wow…" one fan added.

"So not only is he bad at drafting QBs but he's also bad with investment opportunities," one fan joked.

Elway, meanwhile, could be a part of the Broncos' new front office, depending on what the new owner decides.