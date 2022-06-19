John Elway Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
The Denver Broncos are under new ownership, as a longtime Wal-Mart heir has purchased the team for a record National Football League price.
Legendary Broncos quarterback John Elway missed out on millions with the sale.
According to a report, Elway had a chance to buy into Broncos ownership several years ago.
Elway is still a very rich man, but he missed out on the chance to potentially become a billionaire.
Oops.
You win some and you lose some if you're Elway - but this is a big loss.
"This is why its a good idea to own equity in as many things as possible. You never know how its going to turn out," one fan tweeted.
"Hindsight is 20/20 but wow…" one fan added.
"So not only is he bad at drafting QBs but he's also bad with investment opportunities," one fan joked.
Elway, meanwhile, could be a part of the Broncos' new front office, depending on what the new owner decides.