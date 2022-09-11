John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost.

Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory.

Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a torn Achilles injury.

Yikes.

James has dealt with multiple serious injuries in recent years. This is the latest devastating blow for Baltimore.

The Ravens beat the Jets, 24-9, on Sunday.