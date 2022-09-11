John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost.
Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory.
Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a torn Achilles injury.
Yikes.
James has dealt with multiple serious injuries in recent years. This is the latest devastating blow for Baltimore.
The Ravens beat the Jets, 24-9, on Sunday.